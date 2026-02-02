Firefighters from Crickhowell were called to assist colleagues from Talgarth over the weekend when a car left the road and careered into a stream.
The crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service arrived to to the scene of a single vehicle which had rolled down an embankment and stopped in a stream in Pengenfordd with its wheels in the air.
One casualty was trapped inside the vehicle as water continued to rise. The crews had to utilise e-draulic cutting equipment, lifejackets, a spine board and one short-extension ladder.
Ambulance Service paramedics arrived to take care of the casualty after they had been removed from the vehicle, who left the scene with minor injuries.
