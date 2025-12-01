The play is a poignant piece, infused with original live music and inspired by the medieval mystery plays. The setting is the Welsh Border country, not far from Bethlehem! We follow the story of Zac, a stargazing shepherd and Miriam, his challenging and pragmatic wife. As they journey through the Black Mountains to Bethlehem to register for the poll tax, their trust is tested by sheep-stealer Mak and his wily girlfriend Gill. Once in Bethlehem, the tension rises as Zac is led astray and Miriam shelters in a stable with a carpenter, his wife and their newborn child.