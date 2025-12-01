Rareseed Theatre returns in January with another wonderful play by Charles Way. In the Bleak Midwinter was first performed in 1991 and remains as relevant and fresh today as it was 40 years ago. Charles Way’s writing blends poetic imagery with earthy dialogue, making the play accessible, lively and engrossing.
The play is a poignant piece, infused with original live music and inspired by the medieval mystery plays. The setting is the Welsh Border country, not far from Bethlehem! We follow the story of Zac, a stargazing shepherd and Miriam, his challenging and pragmatic wife. As they journey through the Black Mountains to Bethlehem to register for the poll tax, their trust is tested by sheep-stealer Mak and his wily girlfriend Gill. Once in Bethlehem, the tension rises as Zac is led astray and Miriam shelters in a stable with a carpenter, his wife and their newborn child.
Through the eyes of these ordinary people, navigating hardship and strife, we see that even the most humble can be touched by grace and remain hopeful, in a world where to survive requires ingenuity and moral ambivalence with every step.
Charles Way is a highly successful playwright, based in Abergavenny. His numerous plays have been produced in the UK and internationally for over 40 years and have delighted audiences of all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity of catching this local production of In the Bleak Midwinter.
The production takes place on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17 at 7.30 in the Clarence Hall Crickhowell
It can also se seen on Friday, January 23 and Saturday, January 24 at 6pm and Sunday, January 25 at 12.30 in the Retreat, Llanover in performances which include a festive meal. Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.com, from the venues, or by scanning the QR Code on the picture.
