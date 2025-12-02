THE first season of successful Boro Bites concerts at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre comes to a close on Thursday with a seasonal offering from Ned Clamp and Pat Smith.
The hour-long lunchtime concert held on the mezzanine floor at Abergavenny Library will see Ned and Pat perform a light-hearted selection of lively festive songs and tunes on guitar and concertina and will even include a special appearance from a traditional Mari Lwyd.
Those lucky enough to have a ticket will also have the chance to learn to try their hands at playing the spoons under the expert guidance of Pat.
Tickets are available now online or at the theatre’s box office and the price includes a cup of tea and coffee and a plentiful supply of biscuits.
