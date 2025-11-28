A Gwent town centre is set to benefit from free Wi-Fi for visitors to the area as connectivity in the area for those who need it is boosted.
There is now a free internet connection in Twyn Square, Usk, with the Town Council pioneering the work.
“You can now stay connected while enjoying the beautiful Twyn Square,” a statement read online.
“Simply connect to ‘Usk Free Wifi’ and browse, work, or catch up with friends online - all for free!”
“Whether you’re relaxing in the square, grabbing a coffee, or meeting up with friends, Twyn Square, Usk just got even better.”
The town joins the likes of Caldicot, Monmouth and Abergavenny in having some form of free connection in the town centre.
