I got in touch with Tom to see if he would have two hens that I could give my brother for Christmas. (It’s OK, no spoilers here, my brother doesn’t read anything I write - nor listen to anything I say). Tom said they won’t have any ready to leave until the second week of January but they do offer vouchers for Christmas presents. I explained that my brother is 58, so I’ll just tell him he’s having chickens as a late present but I think vouchers are an ‘eggscellent’ idea. It means that if you do want to buy someone (responsible) some hens as a present, then you can choose and collect them together and you can make sure everything is ready for them beforehand without the endless ‘skulduggery’ involved with tricky Santa-esque secrets.