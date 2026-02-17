A retail manager in Abergavenny has set himself the challenge of a lifetime to raise vital funds and awareness for a charity that helps people affected by alcohol harm.
James Bowen has already completed a solo half marathon around Tredegar Park in Newport this year, as well as the Cardiff Winter Warmer 10K, while the St David’s Cardiff 10K is fast approaching.
Throughout 2026, James will be running a half marathon every month to raise as much money as possible for Alcohol Change UK.
“This challenge is my way of raising awareness and giving something back to the community,” he said.
“Running has also had a hugely positive impact on my own mental health and I hope sharing this story may encourage others to see the benefits of staying active and talking openly about wellbeing.”
Local businesses are also throwing their weight behind the cause, including HB Foot Care, the clinic & shoe shop in Abergavenny, Altra Running and Strive Insoles. James is also looking to partner with other local businesses who’d like to get involved to support the important mission.
Alcohol harm affects individuals and families every day, impacting people’s mental health and the charity works around the clock to campaign for better policy and research into the harms of alcohol. It also provides support for those experiencing difficulties with the substance.
As well as being able to support James via his JustGiving page, donors are also able to contribute in-store at HB Footcare on Cibi Walk in Abergavenny Town Centre.
With room still on his calendar, the Great Manchester Run, Wye Valley, Cardiff and Forest of Dean half marathons are already booked in. James is also being supported by Newport Martial Arts Fitness Centre, and is gearing up to compete in the National ITF Taekwondo Championships.
