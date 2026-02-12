ABERGAVENNY author Jenny Evans’s memoir ‘Don’t Let It Break You, Honey’ has been longlisted for the 2026 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction.
The Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction, sponsored by Findmypast, celebrates excellent, original, and accessible narrative non-fiction written by female thought-leaders, changemakers, and experts.
‘Don’t Let It Break You, Honey: A Memoir About Saving Yourself’ was published last year and chronicles Jenny’s experiences of assault, public exposure, and systemic injustice, offering a raw, empowering story of survival and self-reclamation.
Jenny, who went from actor in cult movie ‘Twin Town’ to investigative journalist, to documentary maker, and now lawyer, told the Chronicle, “ I wrote the book for my younger self. It’s the sort of book I needed to read when I was a teenager. Nearly all the women I know have been victims of some sort of sexual violence, and it’s unacceptable.
“For a long time, I didn’t want to talk about it and tried to internalise and normalise it, but if you do that, they’ve won and will keep on winning.”
Jenny added, “I just hope that any young women out there who are feeling pretty low and feel like the stuffing has been ripped out of them will pick up a copy of the book and feel a little less alone and a little less rubbish.
“In the end, it’s ok to break because you can always rebuild.”
Judge Nicola Elliott said,“Don’t Let It Break You, Honey is not just a memoir – it's an indictment of failure at the highest level of policing. It’s deeply personal, compelling, and raw. A real page-turner."
Jenny’s memoir is one of sixteen longlisted books that reflect the vital work of the Women’s Prize Trust and their belief that every woman’s voice has the power to elicit and inspire change. The longlist spans politics, memoir, science, history, biography, art, and more, in an extraordinary, international celebration of women’s writing.
Thangam Debbonaire, Chair of Judges, said, “When I was invited to Chair the 2026 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction I said ‘yes’ without hesitation, because this Prize is a powerful, trusted and necessary platform for women’s voices and experience. Today, alongside my fellow judges, I am proud to reveal a compelling longlist that shows remarkable breadth and depth – women writing excellently on a wide range of subjects, each uncovering something new about our world.
"The books on this hopeful longlist are rigorous and researched, lyrical and flowing. They are drawn together by the originality and skill with which they have been written. This reading list carries relevance and truth for the future as well as holding significant value for the present day – the books spark curiosity and demand attention; they are for everyone navigating the complicated and unpredictable world we are living in. The voices of these sixteen remarkable women need to be heard – loud and clear.”
