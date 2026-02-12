Abergavenny’s annual pantomime has been postponed without explanation just days before the curtain was due to be raised on the first performance.
The Abergavenny Pantomime Company’s adaptation of Sleeping Beauty was due to run from Monday February 16 to Saturday February 21, but tickets were pulled from the town’s Borough Theatre website without explanation on Thursday.
A holding screen later appeared where tickets would ordinarily have been on sale, with a statement reading online booking has been suspended.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, regrettably this show has been postponed for the time being,” the website reads.
“Please contact our Box Office for refunds on 01873 850805.”
Monmouthshire Council has been asked to comment on the reason for the surprise announcement.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.