BRIDGES Community Centre is delighted to announce the St David’s Day Festival of Arts, taking place on February 28 at the Melville Arts Centre, Abergavenny.
The festival is free to attend and will celebrate Welsh culture, creativity, and community spirit with a full day of arts-based activities inspired by St David’s Day. Hosted by Bridges Charity, the event is designed to be inclusive, welcoming, and enjoyable for people of all ages and ability.
The festival activities will include:
- Live music and community lunch
- Conversational Welsh workshops
- Music making
- Dance production
- Craft making
- Welsh cake making
- Multilingual walk at the Sugar Loaf
- Community- led showcase celebrating Welsh culture through, music, dance and poetry.
The St David’s Day Festival of Arts aims to bring together local artists, performers, and community members in a shared celebration of creativity and heritage, while highlighting the important work of Bridges Charity in supporting local communities.
The Melville Arts Centre provides an ideal setting for this vibrant cultural, offering a central and accessible venue in the heart of Abergavenny.
Members of the public are warmly invited to attend and take part in this special St David’s Day celebration.
