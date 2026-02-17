Abergavenny’s growing interest in vying to become the UK’s Town of Culture in 2028 has taken a step forwards as members of the community have been invited to help shape an expression of interest (EOI).
An article first published by the Chronicle in January mooted the proposal after a number of public enquiries and since then Abergavenny Town Council has confirmed it will be leading an attempt to get the market town shortlisted for the final award.
Now, members of the public are being encouraged to have their say in what makes Abergavenny a contender for the title. The winner of the accolade would win a prize of £3 million to be injected into the local economy.
“We have been delighted with the continued support and interest in Abergavenny, submitting an expression of interest for the Town of Culture 2028,” a statement from Abergavenny Town Council read.
“In order to learn what this means to the town, we will be holding an open day for everyone to contribute to Abergavenny's submission for the Town of Culture 2028 on Wednesday February 18 2026, between 10am and 12pm, and 2pm and 4pm in the Mayor's Parlour on the 1st floor of the Town Hall next to the Library.”
“There will be a one-hour online session for businesses and event organisers on Tuesday February 24 2026 at 6.30pm. The link for this can be requested by emailing [email protected].”
The deadline to submit an EOI is Tuesday March 31, in which the Town Council will have to outline what makes Abergavenny fit for the title and how it would benefit from any funding if it were to win one of the top three spots.
The near town of Blaenavon and Ross-on-Wye, just over the English border, have also announced their intentions to bid for the coveted award.
