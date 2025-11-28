Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch paid a visit to Monmouth this morning and met business owners affected by last week’s floods.
Mrs Badenoch was accompanied on the visit by Welsh Tory leader Darren Millar. The pair stopped off at recently re-opened Bar 125 where they met MS Peter Fox and county councillors as well as representatives of businesses hit by the the devastating floods.
Over coffee they chatted about the effects of the flooding as well as the impact of Wednesday’s budget.
