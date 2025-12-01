Daniel Tong, Co-Artistic Director of Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival explains: “Monmouth has been our hometown for ten days each winter for a quarter of a century now, many of our supporters live and work here and we recognise so many friendly faces as we return each year. The town has helped us immeasurably and now we want to help the town in our turn.” Ian Lewis, Chair of Wye Valley Music agrees “Monmouth is a beautiful, friendly town that has always been very supportive of Wye Valley Music. At a time like this, it is important to do what we can to help, not just our audiences, but everyone in the town.”