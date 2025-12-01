Book now for Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival and Wye Valley Music’s fundraising concert in St Mary the Virgin Church, St Briavels, the home of Wye Valley Music, on Sunday 14 December, 3pm in support of the Mayor of Monmouth’s Flood Relief Fund.
Both music societies value their deep connections to Monmouth, having presented concerts here in various venues, including Bridges, for many years.
Daniel Tong, Co-Artistic Director of Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival explains: “Monmouth has been our hometown for ten days each winter for a quarter of a century now, many of our supporters live and work here and we recognise so many friendly faces as we return each year. The town has helped us immeasurably and now we want to help the town in our turn.” Ian Lewis, Chair of Wye Valley Music agrees “Monmouth is a beautiful, friendly town that has always been very supportive of Wye Valley Music. At a time like this, it is important to do what we can to help, not just our audiences, but everyone in the town.”
For this very special fund raising concert, pianist Daniel Tong will be joined by fellow Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival musicians Joe Tong (piano), Alice Neary (cello) , David Adams (violin) Isobel Neary-Adams, (viola) Florence Cooke (violin) and Mayuchi Ono (cello) with a programme of glorious chamber music including: Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in A minor, Op13, Schubert’s Fantasy in F minor, D940, Schumann’s Andante from Piano Quartet in E flat, Op.44 and two movements from Dvorak’s Dumky Piano Trio in E minor, Op 90.
Tickets are £20 and are available now on www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival. All monies raised will go directly to the Mayor of Monmouth’s flood relief fund. Advance booking is strongly advised!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.