The Labour MP for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, celebrated UK Parliament week with school students in Abergavenny in a bid to encourage more young people to engage with the democratic process.
Ms Fookes marked the occasion with visits to Our Lady and St Michael’s Primary School and King Henry VIII School to meet students and talk to them about the life of an MP.
People in Wales can now vote in elections from the age of 16, including next year’s Senedd election, while the UK Government has said the voting age in England will be lowered to align with that before the next General Election.
“It was fantastic to spend Parliament Week with students in Monmouthshire,” Ms Fookes said.
“I was very impressed with KHS students' ideas including producing more of our own energy, investing more in the environment, education and in mental health services.”
“I can’t wait to see the political mark they make in the years ahead. I’m very grateful to both schools for inviting me in, and I’m looking forward to visiting even more schools across Monmouthshire.”
At King Henry VIII School, she also led a manifesto-building workshop with Sixth Form students, encouraging them to share the issues they would prioritise if they were writing a manifesto of their own.
Students raised a wide range of ideas - from protecting the environment and improving public transport, to more investment in education and mental health services.
UK Parliament Week is an annual national event designed to help people - especially young people - learn about what Parliament is, what it does, and how they can take part in our democracy. It’s a chance for schools, community groups and individuals across the UK to engage, discuss the issues they care about, and meet their MPs.
Schools which would like to take part in next year’s parliament week are encouraged to contact the MP’s office. They can also sign up as a school by clicking here.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.