Police officers are appealing for information to find a missing teenager from Abergavenny who hasn’t been seen for four days.
Kenzie, 17, was last seen in Regent Street, Abergavenny on Monday November 24 and is thought to have travelled to the Barry area.
He is described as slim build, 5ft 10" tall with short brown hair, glasses, brown eyes and a scar of his left arm.
Anyone with any information on Kenzie’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500375918.
Kenzie is also urged to get in touch with us.
