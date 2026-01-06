Work is underway to enlarge the Senedd chamber to accommodate 36 more Senedd ministers which Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru claim is a necessary step to strengthen Welsh democracy.
The cost is estimated at around £4.22 million, a nearly 30 per cent increase from the initial £3.25 million, covering structural changes, new desks for 96 MSs, and updated AV systems, funded from the Senedd reform budget for 2025-26.
The Welsh Conservative Group is against the increase to 96 Senedd members and the huge cost that is associated with the decision.
The expansion of the Senedd and the associated pay rise for Members of the Senedd has generated significant public debate in Wales with supporters arguing that since its creation, the Senedd’s responsibilities have increased substantially, covering areas such as health, education, transport, and aspects of taxation. However, the number of MSs has remained the same, placing pressure on representatives to scrutinise legislation effectively.
The remuneration board confirmed projected costs of the additional politicians will exceed £40m over three years.
The total cost of the 36 extra members – including salaries, support staff and office costs – is forecast at £12.7m in 2026/27, rising to £14.3m by 2028/29.
Consequently, the total annual cost for all 96 members will reach £38.3m by 2028/29 compared with the current financial year’s £20.8m bill for 60 politicians.
The pay rise linked to this expansion is more controversial. Critics argue that increasing politicians’ salaries during a period of economic pressure and rising living costs sends the wrong message to the public. Many feel that public sector workers and households should be prioritised over politicians’ pay.
Starting in May after the 2026 election, Senedd members will see pay rises ranging from £12,000 to £25,000 compared with the salaries set in 2021.
The Senedd’s independent remuneration board has said the starting salary for the Welsh politicians will rise to £79,817 from £67,694.
The First Minister will now be £173,600 in 2026, in 2021 it was £147,983, a rise of £25,000.
Cabinet ministers will earn £124,713, an increase of £19,000 and deputy ministers will get an extra £16,000, rising to £106,008.
Peter Fox, MS for Monmouth said that regarding Senedd member pay, as with County Councillors and Westminster MPs “our pay is decided by an independent body, and we have no say in their deliberations. I think that's right and proper as I don’t think elected members at any tier of government should preside over their own levels of pay.”
Senedd members received a 6 per cent increase in April 2025 and will get a further 4.5 per cent in May 2026.
Elizabeth Haywood, who chairs the remuneration board, said “Our aim is to ensure that members and their staff are equipped to meet the challenges of the seventh Senedd – with more members, new constituency arrangements and evolving ways of working.”
