Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A community venture could benefit a lot from your involvement even though this will mean spending more time on outside interests. Since you have something special to contribute you shouldn’t be surprised by the way people urge you to join in. During those rare moments of free time you get, you will feel a strong desire to pursue something different.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A trip you planned carefully could end up costing more than expected. This will relate to a meeting or interview you had high hopes for but you could find yourself wishing you hadn’t bothered. It will feel like nothing is going your way but are you letting your imagination run away with you? Whenever you feel a little low or disappointed, think back on recent achievements.
Gemini (May22/June21)
This will be one of those times when there is so much to interest you and keep you occupied that your feet will hardly stay on the ground for more than a few minutes. With your ruler, Mercury so active, events and activities will keep you busy and alert. Although some people around you might feel overwhelmed by the fast pace, you will thrive on it.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You have made up your mind on what you want to do and there’s no going back. You won’t allow anyone to block your progress. Starting early each day will enable you to accomplish a lot. You haven’t been deliberately neglecting some friendships even if it might look that way. You can’t meet up as frequently as before due to you having taken on more responsibilities.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Group activities will promote creativity, harmony and happiness. Working on a creative project motivates you to find ways to earn from your skills. Setting up a home office, workshop or art studio will be a great way to enhance your creativity. Positive feedback is well deserved and will encourage you to keep working on your inventive ideas.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You will make some important decisions regarding a relationship that is starting to feel one-sided. You have been pouring too much of yourself into joint arrangements, leaving your own needs unattended. This cannot go on. Someone has to realise they can’t keep taking your help for granted. Your choice, later, will be to work behind the scenes where distractions are minimal.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Your home life feels chaotic and this all has to do with your job or commitments to the outside world. These responsibilities are starting to disrupt your home life to the point where changes need to be made. Ignoring a situation that is creating tension is not helpful. The sooner you confront these issues and seek a compromise, the sooner peace can be restored.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You feel slightly discouraged when things go wrong early on, but that’s not because you are making mistakes. A friend who knows you well will remind you of your many wonderful qualities. You have taken on something difficult but this is exactly what you need to stay focused. Spending more time on spiritually rewarding activities helps you relax.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You’re starting to look at the future more seriously. You have some thoughts on making changes but the biggest hurdle lies in convincing others. Once you have decided on what you are going to do, don’t hang around waiting for anyone’s approval. If you are self-employed or involved in a project that requires promotion, you will come up with some creative marketing strategies.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Isn’t it often the case that when you start feeling comfortable and content with your life, someone close wants to make some changes? It will take more than just a little convincing to get others to understand your perspective but if you realise this is not the right time for you to go along with their suggestions, put your foot down.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’re struggling to feel excited about routine tasks. You could do with something new and different to get your teeth into. Now is an excellent time to start looking for opportunities that spark your curiosity and excite you. Seek out projects that will keep your versatile mind engaged. Group activities will bring out the best in you.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You feel more optimistic and confident about your work and other obligations. Events early in the week will inspire new thoughts on how to approach money and other practical matters. You’re coming up with solutions to problems you didn’t get to solve last year. Making use of your time to organise finances and your family situation is never a waste.
