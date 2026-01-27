FOR the first time since 2020 A4B will be returning to the Borough Theatre to host its traditional St David’s Day concert.
Following an enforced break thanks to the pandemic and the theatre’s refurbishment the celebration of all things Welsh will be back this year with guests including the ever popular Blaenavon Male Voice Choir and local guest performers drawn from the amateur companies which make their home at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny.
“It will be great to be back at the Borough for one of our most popular shows of the year,” said A4B chairman Liz Davies.
“The St David’s Day concert was our last show at the ‘old’ Borough before covid hit and although we did stage a ‘virtual’ Eisteddfod and concert online in 2021 it couldn’t really replace the traditional live version.
“We’re really looking forward to being back, albeit not quite on St David’s Day itself but still with our traditional celebration of all things Welsh in words and music.
The concert takes place on Saturday, February 28 and tickets are available at the theatre box office or via boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.