Performing on Friday January 30th, Bubbins will be joined by Sully Jones, Samantha Day and Paul Hilleard, who was the BBC’s New Comedian of the Year in 2024.
The MC for the evening will be Abergavenny’s Huw Davies, who runs the monthly Aberlaugh evening at The King’s Head in Abergavenny.
Fresh from the latest series of the TV comedy series, Mammoth, Bubbins heads to the stage at Clarence Hall early in the new year with tickets costing between £20 and £25 via bmfestivals.com. Doors open at 7.30pm for a night to remember!
