A popular village festival is appealing to the wider community as its committee seeks help in building a bigger, stronger, committee and volunteering group.
Raglan Festival was formed over 20 years ago with the intent to provide musical activity in the village and to support local businesses, schools, churches and other local groups in this cause. But in recent years, the Festival has evolved to become a centre of the community.
A decade ago, the committee decided to revive Raglan Day, with the Parade travelling through the village to the Fun Day as well as bringing Santa Claus out to visit local families during the festive period.
“As a team we are very proud of our achievements,” said committee chair, Colwyn Knight.
“But we want to continue to develop the experiences we offer to bring our community together and we would really like everyone to be a part of that. So that’s why we continue to welcome anybody who may wish to help organise or volunteer at some of our events.” “
It is an amazing way to get to know your community better and place yourself at the heart of the action in our village.”
The Festival has been forced to adapt over time, with several factors affecting the last year’s events. Hosting the annual Street Party was difficult as issues with being able to close the road were encountered for the first time, while music workshops could also no longer be held in a local school.
However, in true determined style, the music weekend was staged in June this year with a School Concert, bands in the village pubs, a Welsh Hymn Service in The Chapel and a Male Voice Choir in the Church. Musical artists performed on a curtain sided lorry together with a small local PA, which were used to fit the subsequently reduced budget.
But the ambition of the organisers is far from that, with a strong intention to bring the festival back to its former glory and explore the possibility of adding more events to the calendar.
Raglan Day was sadly cancelled earlier this year due to a combination of health issues and low volunteer turnout. But at a recent meeting the committee has decided to make one final attempt at a successful year and makes an appeal for new volunteers and committee members to come forwards. “
If this proves fruit-less,” the committee says, “we may have to terminate Raglan Festival or consider a dormant period to assess possible options.”
“The Festival team also stage events for the village outside of their ordinary calendar, such as The Queen’s Jubilee party, as and when these occur.” “
"The Festival team also provides their equipment, such as event tents, gazebos, tables and chairs for the use of other groups in the village. This is a free service which will be missed and felt through the village by other organisations as well as ourselves.”
“We want to be there for Raglan, but the village has to be there for us too.”
Interested parties are urged to email to [email protected] or drop a note into the Festival post box, outside the old post office.
