The Light a Candle Service, taking place at St Mary’s Priory Church in Usk, will focus on the importance of engaging men and boys as allies in the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls (VAWG). Speakers include representatives from St Joseph’s Boxing Club in Newport who are involved in the Welsh Government’s Sound campaign. The service, which will be preceded by an awareness-raising procession starting at The Sessions House, Maryport Street, will be an opportunity to mark the 16 days of activism and to show solidarity with survivors of VAWG across the World. Supporters will be invited to light a candle. Mary Clarke, Chair of Gwent Federation said, “The WI stands in solidarity with survivors. The prevalence of violence against women and girls (VAWG) is alarming. Currently, two women a week in the UK are killed by a partner or ex-partner. Last year, the National Police Chiefs Council and College of Policing declared VAWG a national emergency - stating that around 3,000 crimes of violence against women and girls are recorded daily. These are just the recorded crimes. We know that the true extent of VAWG could be much greater, and we can’t let this continue. “The Gwent Federation of WIs and its members are committed to taking action to raise awareness and help achieve a culture change where violence against women is not tolerated by society. Ending violence against women is everyone’s business, and the WI will not rest until this epidemic is eradicated.” In 2012, the WI in Wales with Joyce Watson MS started the ‘Not in my Name’ campaign specifically to recruit male ambassadors to stand up and call out violence against women. The campaign has since recruited thousands of people to raise awareness and change attitudes. It promotes the White Ribbon promise to never to use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.