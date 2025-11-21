New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Knight Of Bengal at 60 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on October 16

• Rated 2: Kutir Monmouth at 5 The Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on October 16

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Hikari Plant-Based Sushi at 17 St Mary Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on October 16