New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 2: Kutir Monmouth at 5 The Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on October 16
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Hikari Plant-Based Sushi at 17 St Mary Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on October 16