Abergavenny is set to benefit from a new late night rail service from Cardiff Central in September as a raft of timetable changes are set to be introduced by Transport for Wales.
The new service will leave Cardiff Central at 11.23pm and is set to run up to Hereford, arriving in Abergavenny at 12.08am.
Alongside new services being introduced in other parts of Wales, such as the extension of an early morning service to Ebbw Vale town and Gloucester trains going further, to Cheltenham Spa.
“Rail connectivity is absolutely vital in driving prosperity,” said the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates.
“These changes will make a real difference to customers, who will benefit from more services and greater connectivity across the Wales and Borders network.”
“This has been made possible by our £800m investment in brand new trains for the Wales and Borders network.”
New services will commence from Sunday December 14 with the ambition of supporting early morning commuters into the cities along the M4 corridor, taking traffic away from the road during rush hour.
However, TfW says the introduction of later services over the weekend supports the night time economy and meets the growing demand for passengers using the railway to reach their destinations.
“These timetable changes are another step forward in our efforts to offer a more regular, reliable, and customer-friendly rail service across Wales and the Borders,” said Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director.
“By adding new services and tweaking existing ones, we’re boosting connectivity in key areas like North and mid Wales, meeting growing demand, and making smarter use of our train fleet.”
“Whether it’s the new hourly service between Chester and Wrexham, the refreshed Heart of Wales line or later services for the Valleys, these updates are all about making a real difference for communities right across the country.”
