AN Abergavenny man was arrested last month during a peaceful vigil in Trafalgar Square, where around 500 people gathered in silence to express opposition to the genocide in Gaza and outrage at the Government’s failure to meet its own obligations under international humanitarian law.
Mike Bosley was arrested under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act for displaying an article supporting a proscribed organisation at the event organised by Defend Our Juries, which also highlighted the Government’s use of terrorism legislation to suppress freedom of speech and assembly through the banning of Palestine Action.
Mr Bosley said he expected to be arrested but felt he could not stay silent in the face of what he believes is the systematic destruction of civilian life in Gaza and the apparent complicity of the Government.
“When whole communities are wiped out, children make up such a huge share of the dead, and basic necessities are cut off, I don’t see how we can look away,” he said.
Despite the vigil being silent and orderly, hundreds of police officers were deployed, with temporary ‘street bail’ marquees set up in nearby streets and after his arrest, Mr Bosley, who uses a mobility scooter, waited two hours with his arresting officer while police found a vehicle capable of transporting his scooter to one of the temporary processing tents.
He was released on bail and instructed to return to a London police station in January, when a charging decision is expected. Mr Bosley’s arrest comes ahead of a forthcoming judicial review that will examine whether the ban on Palestine Action violates fundamental rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. The decision will determine whether authorities acted lawfully in treating support for Palestine Action as grounds for terrorism-related offences, such as holding a placard.
“Whatever happens next, I acted because I felt an obligation to speak out,” Mr Bosley said. “Staying silent didn’t feel morally possible.”
