ANYONE who has ever gazed up in awe at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel can be left in no doubt that Michelangelo was a genius, but a new book suggests he was also a master forger as well
Abergavenny author Rebecca Jelbert’s new book “Michelangelo’s Puzzle’ argues that the Renaissance artist was commissioned to paint the ceiling, not as an honour, but as a punishment by the pope for his wayward ways.
Rebecca explains, “The book builds on previous research to show that the Vatican’s Laocoön Group may well be a forged antiquity, made by Michelangelo as a way of proving that he had surpassed his ancient masters.
“I go on to suggest that the pope discovered he had bought a forgery made by Michelangelo and, just a few months after the purchase, came up with the idea that Michelangelo should paint the Sistine ceiling.”
Rebecca added that this was more of a punishment for Michelangelo than an honour as he was a sculptor and tried hard to get out of this agonising painting commission, working above his head for four years, but the pope insisted.”
In “Michelangelo’s Puzzle” Rebecca also puts forward a new understanding of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel frescos, as a Renaissance puzzle based on images and mythologies of the stars.
She said, “For the ceiling, Michelangelo drew on the traditional link between the constellation of Ophiuchus and Laocoön to depict the Laocoön Group within the context of a hidden star map – reflecting the contemporary obsession with intellectual puzzles and astronomy.”
Rebecca described the book as a very interesting and human story about old art.
She said, “Essentially, it links to the compelling, emotional story of a young, audacious artist trying to prove himself, and then doing his best to create a magnificent fresco that would also bring him forgiveness and personal salvation after the forgery was discovered.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.