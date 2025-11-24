Nestled between Tudor Street and Castle Meadows, Abergavenny’s Linda Vista Gardens has long been a popular spot for a wandering soul to lose themselves in.
Translated from the Spanish tongue as ‘beautiful view’, it’s not hard to see why.
However, on Saturday, December 8, the popular park will be lit up like a Christmas tree and transformed by a host of twinkling fairy lights into a Winter wonderland.
The light trail will be free to attend and a courtesy of Abergavenny’s Cornerstone Church, which decided to take the bible quote, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness could not overcome it,” and make it manifest in a little corner of our town this Xmas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.