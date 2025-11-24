A LOCAL man who, like many, has become disillusioned with the state of modern politics, is planning to stand for the Senedd next year as an Independent.
Owen Bramman Lewis was one of the first individuals to initiate the campaign to save the Tudor Street Day Centre.
Last year, he stood in the general election to raise awareness about Tudor Street and to fight for the preservation of public services and support for vulnerable people.
He did this because he felt the other parties and politicians were ignoring these issues.
After a drawn out campaign, where he fought tirelessly alongside other committed campaigners, the lease of the Tudor Street building was awarded to the Gathering Community Charity by Monmouthshire County Council.
The Gathering Community charity had its origins in a proposal by Owen to set up an improved service at Tudor Street for people with learning and physical disabilities and mental health struggles, but he feels that without more support from the council, it will not be able to fulfil its original purpose.
He wants the council to recognise its responsibility to adults with disabilities and ensure a fit-for-purpose service is provided for this vulnerable group in Abergavenny.
He is also concerned about the threat to services and financial support from both sides of the political spectrum.
Therefore, Owen is planning to stand for the Senedd next year if he can raise the deposit through a Go Fund Me page.
Owen explained, “I want to keep fighting for those who need our support in society and particularly in our local communities. I would like to see more partnership working between public services and charities for the benefit of those needing support, but also more scrutiny to ensure these services are run properly. I also want to see all attendees for these services having more say and control over their services.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.