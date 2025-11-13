The Abergavenny Chronicle of the 25th of October 1901 reported: “Success of an Abergavenny artist – We are pleased to record the fact that our fellow townsman, Mr. Eddie Madge, has succeeded in winning a share of the second prize of £10, for best photographs of 'Footraces' with six figures running at right angles to the camera, and showing Bailey Park gates and the house on the opposite side of the road, and a picture of 18 men just commencing the race, showing dressing tents etc. in Bailey Park, on the occasion of the athletic sports. The portraits of the runners are perfect in each case. The competition, which was open to the whole of the world, was inaugurated by the Thornton-Pickard Manufacturing Co. who offered £105 in prizes and is an annual affair. Last year the first prize went to Germany and the second to New Zealand. This year the second prize was divided between Abergavenny and Bath.”