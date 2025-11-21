THE Crown at Pantygelli has recently benefited from a £90,000 growth capital loan from the Development Bank of Wales.
The grant will help the business to part-fund the installation of three high-specification lodges that offer guests a luxury glamping experience with views towards the Sugar Loaf and Skirrid peaks.
It is the second investment by the Development Bank, having previously provided a loan of £110,000 in August 2023 to part-fund the installation of a new summerhouse to increase seating capacity at The Crown.
The Crown is owned by Amy Norvill and Nicholas Clayton-Ford since 2022, who previously worked in hospitality on the tourist resort of Hamilton Island in Queensland, Australia.
They explained, “The hospitality sector is tough, but we are fortunate to have the space and the opportunity to diversify so that we can grow The Crown as a destination where our customers can drink, dine and stay. For us, it is all about thinking differently and using our experience in Australia to make the most of what we have here in Pantygelli.
“We were originally introduced to the Development Bank by Business Wales. Their collective support has really helped us to evolve our offering with the installation of the new summerhouse and the lodges. The next step is to develop a retail business while constantly investing in our team so that we can continue to attract and retain the very best people who share our commitment to delivering great customer service.”
Supported by the Welsh Government, the Development Bank of Wales has announced that it has reached a significant milestone with £1 billion invested in equity, debt, and property since 2017. £323.4 million of this funding has gone to 1,399 businesses in Mid and West Wales, unlocking a further £143.2 million in private sector co-finance.
The £1 billion investment has supported 51,089 jobs and generated £5.8 billion in jobs-based GVA – an almost sixfold return in economic value. The Development Bank's contribution to the nation's economy has unlocked a further £636 million in private sector co-finance, amplifying its overall impact.
In total, 4,699 different businesses throughout Wales have benefitted from 5,184 investments by the Development Bank since 2017. This includes £89 million for 292 innovative tech ventures, and £275 million for Welsh property developers to build 2,302 new homes.
Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said, “If companies are to grow, it’s vital they can access finance. Since we set up the Development Bank in 2017, it has acted as a social impact investor, making sure its investments support our priorities, from encouraging entrepreneurship to building a greener economy.
“Reaching the £1 billion milestone makes me proud of the Bank’s role in driving economic development. By securing 50,000 jobs, the Bank shows how targeted investment can open up opportunities and support inclusive communities across Wales.”
Hon. Group Captain Sally Bridgeland FIA, Chair of the Development Bank, said, “Our investments have supported thousands of businesses at every stage of their growth journey — driving productivity, innovation, and job creation."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.