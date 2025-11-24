TWINKLING fairy lights and muddy machinery don’t usually go together, but it’s Christmas and anything goes!
The lads and ladies from the Border Counties Vintage Club and Friends are once again gearing up to spread a little festive cheer through Abergavenny town this Xmas by participating in a colourful convoy that will shoot through the dreary and dismal December dusk like a firework from rainbow country.
Led by Father Christmas the big wheels will roll, the big engines will hum, the fairy lights will flicker and sparkle to the delight of onlookers everywhere!
So save a date in your diary for some big wheel acton on Saturday, December 20 when the parade passes through. Let's hear you say ooooh aaaahhh!
