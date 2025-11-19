Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Relationships deepen through openness, giving you courage to share hidden thoughts. Family discussions reach agreements that bring security and direction. Singles may feel powerfully drawn to someone adventurous with humour and vitality. Bonds formed now are energising, offering love, joy and companionship.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Business meetings address challenges with lasting solutions. By releasing unrealistic expectations, you create space for sincerity and deeper connection. A workmate or neighbour surprises with heartfelt support, revealing unexpected loyalty. Their kindness strengthens your resolve, inspiring gratitude and a wish to return generosity in thoughtful, meaningful ways.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Tired of routine, you’re eager for change. Encouragement from an unlikely ally inspires action. Festive planning highlights budgets—splurging is tempting, but practicality rules. Thoughtful, creative gestures show love without excess expense. Innovation and careful choices transform December preparations into meaningful, heartfelt expressions of care.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Career changes beckon, inviting growth and challenge. Though you prefer familiarity, embracing fresh paths enhances prospects. Learning new skills, particularly in technology or specialised fields, boosts opportunities. A temporary financial adjustment may be necessary but doesn’t deter you. Pursuing dreams now strengthens future stability.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Spiritual and quiet pursuits uplift you, helping connect with inner wisdom. Family time restores joy. A loved one insists on caring for you—allow it, even if independence resists. Accepting kindness deepens bonds and shows love’s beauty. Sometimes letting others lead brings comfort, balance and emotional renewal.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Practical budgeting is crucial as festive pressures loom. Overspending could jeopardise stability, yet loved ones value presence over extravagance. Honest discussions with housemates bring agreement and fairness. Relationships prove resilient, unaffected by material limits. Simplicity strengthens connections, reminding you love’s true measure is sincerity.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Values and emotional needs crystallise as honesty grows. Recent events clarify what truly matters. Conversations bring assurance and guide your next goal. With family, a decision to seek a new home inspires hope. This week confirms that love, trust and security outweigh possessions, strengthening your bonds for the future.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Work structures shift as ineffective routines are corrected. Questions arise over colleagues carrying unsuitable responsibilities, sparking career implications. Though challenging, this clears the path for growth. Transformation feels empowering—you’re becoming more authentic, confident and aligned with your true self.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Solitude becomes rewarding after busy weeks. Peaceful hobbies, crafts or nature inspire joy. Creative pursuits such as festive decorations bring lightness and fun, especially with younger family members helping. An idea for home improvements arrives unexpectedly, sparking excitement.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Community involvement brings fulfilment as your organisational skills shine in festive fundraisers. Support from influential connections secures success. Collaborative spirit uplifts the collective, reminding you of the importance of shared spaces. This week highlights both your leadership and the joy of service.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Improving diet boosts energy and mood. Small, thoughtful changes uplift health and confidence. Public gatherings highlight your charisma—style choices make lasting impressions. Disputes may arise, but intuition guides calm resolution.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Creative work brings rewards, with perks like tickets or invitations sparking joy. Jobseekers should consider journalism, research or travel. Opt for stable income over commission for peace of mind. Though competitive, your skills shine brightly, securing recognition.
