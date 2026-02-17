HABERDASHERS’ Monmouth School are bringing to the stage an award-winning stage musical of School of Rock next month.
School of Rock will be shown at The Blake Theatre in Monmouth from March 18-21 starting at 7pm.
The musical is an adaptation of the movie, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The production follows the storyline of Dewey Finn, a failed, rock guitarist who poses as a substitute teacher at a strict prestigious prep school. His students then participate in a local Battle of the Bands after he turns the class into a rock band.
Haberdashers’ Monmouth pupils have been working tirelessly to bring this lively production to the stage and are prepared to showcase all of their hard work in this production.
