March at Theatr Brycheiniog brings a vibrant mix of dance, drama, film and homegrown talent. It’s a month shaped by moments that lift the spirit, offering audiences plenty to enjoy as the days begin to brighten.
Theatr Brycheiniog has a packed few weeks of some of the best NT Live and Royal Ballet and Opera screenings. On the 3 March, experience romance and emotional depth of Royal Ballet & Opera’s Giselle, a classic that continues to captivate with its beautiful choreography and haunting tale of love and loss.
Returning to cinemas for the first time in over a decade, NT Live will be broadcasting The Audience on March 12. Dame Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Olivier and Tony Award -winning hit production, directed by Stephen Daldry.
Adventure takes centre stage on Friday 6 March, as the BANFF Mountain Film Festival: Red Film Programme transports audiences across continents through epic challenges, extraordinary achievements and breathtaking scenery guaranteed to inspire your next life adventure.
Creativity closer to home shines on Wednesday 11 March, when inclusive local theatre company, Theatr Wildcats presents The Weird and Wonderful Talents of Theatr Wildcats.
The annual Sir John Lloyd Lecture: Soil and Surface returns on Friday 13 March, guiding audiences on a fascinating journey through Welsh landscapes, history and the stories that lie beneath our feet while Richard Chappell Dance presents an evening of world-class contemporary dance with MWYHAU / AMPLIFY at Theatr Brycheiniog on Thursday 19 March with a performance which features a unique collaboration with the Aberhonddu Male Choir.
Towards the end of March, the award winning dark comedy, Meet Fred makes its debut in Brecon.Meet Fred returns to the UK for its 10th anniversary tour. This darkly hilarious, critically acclaimed production follows Fred, a cloth puppet just trying to live an ordinary life—get a job, find love, be part of society.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.