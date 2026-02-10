As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as the ultimate tribute act with their best show yet.
Hailed as ‘The closest thing to Take That” and “A show you’ll never forget,” the band are touring the UK throughout 2026.
Wowing audiences everywhere they go with their amazing vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines, they continue to successfully recreate the magic of Take That with the ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.
Join Gary, Howard, Mark, Jason and of course the ultimate entertainer Robbie for an evening of hit after hit, that has earned Take That iconic status and without doubt the title of the UK’s favourite boy band.
The Take That Experience has been endorsed by Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager as the closest thing to Take That. The Take That Experience perform all the classic songs you know and love from the 90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants!
There will a date in Brecon over the coming weeks, as fans gear up for the real Take That Tour later this year. The Circus tour will he heading to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 16th.
Unlike that tour, this show also features a solo set from the one and only "Robbie Williams" who brings alive firm fan favourite songs Angels, Rock DJ, Candy and of course Let me Entertain you to an already explosive show!
The boys don’t just give you a night you’ll Never Forget... they give you The Take That Experience!
They will be in Brecon on April 16th and tickets are available via the theatre’s website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.