The theatrical stars of Abergavenny shone on Saturday evening with the presentation of the annual A4B Theatre awards.

Held for the first time this year in their new venue at St Mary’s Priory Centre, the awards celebrate the finest performances of the many amateur theatre companies which make their home at the town’s Borough Theatre - AAODS, AAODS Juniors, Abergavenny Pantomime Company, All Star Players, Abergavenny Theatre Group, Forget Me Not Productions and Theatre Workshop Cymru.

Awards presented over the course of the evening recognised the best performer and supporting performers in both junior and senior categories as well as the prestigious Bernard Zavishlock Award for Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Theatre which was presented to theatre stalwart Jane Griffith.

The award recognises Jane’s many appearances on stage but more importantly her amazing contribution to local companies and the Borough Theatre itself, where she worked in the box office for many years.

In addition to her work with AAODS, Abergavenny Pantomime Company and A4B, she was one of the driving forces behind the original Friends of the Theatre organisation and now serves as the president of AAODS.

'Bernie' award winner Jane Griffith with A4B chairman Liz Davies ( A4B )

Judges also presented the Barrie Jackson award which recognises a rising star of amateur theatre and was won by young actor Gwyllim Rogers and the Ken Williams award which for the first time this year recognises the contribution of an ensemble and was won by the cast of Forget Me Not Productions’ Into the Woods

“This year has seen more companies than ever based at the Borough Theatre and taking part in the A4B awards which is great news for the amateur theatre community,” said Liz Davies, chairman ofA4B.

“The judges had their work cut out for them to pick the winners in every category,” she added.

The prestigious award for Production of the Year went to AAODS Seniors for their acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd.

A4B Nominees and winners

Best Actor

Patrick Callaghan picked up the coveted best actor role for his portrayal of Sweeney Todd ( AAODS )

Richard Griffiths - Colin - Granny Annie

* Patrick Callaghan - Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd

Jordan Leigh - The Baker - Into the Woods

Andrew Fowler - Alan Bennett - The Lady in the Van

Leighton Martin - Alan Bennett 2- The Lady in the Van

Jordan Leigh - Eddie - Sister Act

Best Actress

Claiming the award for best actress was Falesha Lewis for her tole as Delores in ASP's production of Sister Act ( A4B )

Kelsea Williams - Mrs Lovett - Sweeney Todd

Cait Davies - The Baker’s Wife - Into the Woods

Emma Morris - The Witch - Into the Woods

Cecilia Bawler - Miss Shepherd - The Lady in the Van

* Falesha Lewis - Deloris Van Cartier - Sister Act

Cecilia Bawler - Mother Superior - Sister Act

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Huw Tiley picked up the award for best supporting actor for his part in AAODS' Sweeney Todd ( A4B )

Duane Edwards - Hayden - Granny Annie -

Joe Pugh - Dangerous Dave - Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

* Ben Huw Tiley - Anthony - Sweeney Todd

Luke Palfrey - Jack - Into the Woods

Best Supporting Actress

Emma Jayne Morris' performance as the Good Fairy in Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood bagged her a best supporting actress award ( A4B )

Laura Iwanski - Rose - Granny Annie

* Emma Jayne Morris - The Fairy - Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

Helena Williams - The Beggar Woman - Sweeney Todd

Cath Noakes - Stepmother - Into the Woods

Falesha Lewis - The Social Worker - The Lady in the Van

Molly Brickley Clark - Sister Mary Robert - Sister Act

Cait Davies - Sister Mary Patrick - Sister Act

Best Actor (Under 18)

Best actor under the age of 18 was Robert Lewis for his role in AAODS' Sweeney Todd ( A4B )

* Robert Lewis - Tobias - Sweeney Todd

Oliver Powell - Oliver Warbucks - Annie

Gwilym Rogers - Miss Hannigan - Annie

Best Actress (Under 18)

Molly Hall claimed the prize for best actress under the age of 18 for her performance as Annie for AAODS Juniors ( A4B )

* Molly Hall - Annie - Annie

Branwen Davies - The Beast - Beauty and the Beast

Naia Price Brown - Belle - Beauty and the Beast

Best Supporting Actor (Under 18)

Roy Johns winner of the best supporting junior actor award for his role as Roosevelt in Annie ( A4B )

Robert Lewis - Rooster - Annie

* Roy Johns - President Roosevelt - Annie

Bradley Whyatt - Lefou - Beauty and the Beast

Best supporting Actress (Under 18)

Charlotte Prosser - winner of the best supporting junior actress award for her role in Annie ( A4B )

* Charlotte Prosser - Molly - Annie

Amelia Davies - Mrs Potts - Beauty and the Beast

Isabel Davies - Chip - Beauty and the Beast

Olivia O’ Gorman - Grace Farrell - Annie

The Barrie Jackson Rising Star Award - Gwilym Rogers

Gwillym Rogers was presented with the Barrie Jackson award for a rising star of amateur theatre ( A4b )

The Ken Williams Award for Ensemble Contribution - Into the Woods

Production of the Year - Sweeney Todd

