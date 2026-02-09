The theatrical stars of Abergavenny shone on Saturday evening with the presentation of the annual A4B Theatre awards.
Held for the first time this year in their new venue at St Mary’s Priory Centre, the awards celebrate the finest performances of the many amateur theatre companies which make their home at the town’s Borough Theatre - AAODS, AAODS Juniors, Abergavenny Pantomime Company, All Star Players, Abergavenny Theatre Group, Forget Me Not Productions and Theatre Workshop Cymru.
Awards presented over the course of the evening recognised the best performer and supporting performers in both junior and senior categories as well as the prestigious Bernard Zavishlock Award for Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Theatre which was presented to theatre stalwart Jane Griffith.
The award recognises Jane’s many appearances on stage but more importantly her amazing contribution to local companies and the Borough Theatre itself, where she worked in the box office for many years.
In addition to her work with AAODS, Abergavenny Pantomime Company and A4B, she was one of the driving forces behind the original Friends of the Theatre organisation and now serves as the president of AAODS.
Judges also presented the Barrie Jackson award which recognises a rising star of amateur theatre and was won by young actor Gwyllim Rogers and the Ken Williams award which for the first time this year recognises the contribution of an ensemble and was won by the cast of Forget Me Not Productions’ Into the Woods
“This year has seen more companies than ever based at the Borough Theatre and taking part in the A4B awards which is great news for the amateur theatre community,” said Liz Davies, chairman ofA4B.
“The judges had their work cut out for them to pick the winners in every category,” she added.
The prestigious award for Production of the Year went to AAODS Seniors for their acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd.
A4B Nominees and winners
Best Actor
Richard Griffiths - Colin - Granny Annie
* Patrick Callaghan - Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd
Jordan Leigh - The Baker - Into the Woods
Andrew Fowler - Alan Bennett - The Lady in the Van
Leighton Martin - Alan Bennett 2- The Lady in the Van
Jordan Leigh - Eddie - Sister Act
Best Actress
Kelsea Williams - Mrs Lovett - Sweeney Todd
Cait Davies - The Baker’s Wife - Into the Woods
Emma Morris - The Witch - Into the Woods
Cecilia Bawler - Miss Shepherd - The Lady in the Van
* Falesha Lewis - Deloris Van Cartier - Sister Act
Cecilia Bawler - Mother Superior - Sister Act
Best Supporting Actor
Duane Edwards - Hayden - Granny Annie -
Joe Pugh - Dangerous Dave - Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood
* Ben Huw Tiley - Anthony - Sweeney Todd
Luke Palfrey - Jack - Into the Woods
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Iwanski - Rose - Granny Annie
* Emma Jayne Morris - The Fairy - Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood
Helena Williams - The Beggar Woman - Sweeney Todd
Cath Noakes - Stepmother - Into the Woods
Falesha Lewis - The Social Worker - The Lady in the Van
Molly Brickley Clark - Sister Mary Robert - Sister Act
Cait Davies - Sister Mary Patrick - Sister Act
Best Actor (Under 18)
* Robert Lewis - Tobias - Sweeney Todd
Oliver Powell - Oliver Warbucks - Annie
Gwilym Rogers - Miss Hannigan - Annie
Best Actress (Under 18)
* Molly Hall - Annie - Annie
Branwen Davies - The Beast - Beauty and the Beast
Naia Price Brown - Belle - Beauty and the Beast
Best Supporting Actor (Under 18)
Robert Lewis - Rooster - Annie
* Roy Johns - President Roosevelt - Annie
Bradley Whyatt - Lefou - Beauty and the Beast
Best supporting Actress (Under 18)
* Charlotte Prosser - Molly - Annie
Amelia Davies - Mrs Potts - Beauty and the Beast
Isabel Davies - Chip - Beauty and the Beast
Olivia O’ Gorman - Grace Farrell - Annie
The Barrie Jackson Rising Star Award - Gwilym Rogers
The Ken Williams Award for Ensemble Contribution - Into the Woods
Production of the Year - Sweeney Todd
