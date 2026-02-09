MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council held a short but deeply moving ceremony at County Hall last week to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in 2026.
The ceremony gave a chance to remember, reflect and to honour the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, and the millions of others persecuted and killed in subsequent genocides around the world.
This year’s theme is Bridging Generations, which reminded them of their shared responsibility to carry memories forward- to listen, to learn, and to ensure that the voices of survivors are never forgotten.
Council Chair, Cllr Peter Strong, gave a reading of the poem Belsen Silence and prayers led by Cllr Fr Malcolm Lane.
Elected members were joined by council officers to observe a minute’s silence.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “One of the most powerful things about Holocaust Memorial Day is that it connects people who never met, across time and generations.
“Those of us here today did not see the camps; we did not live through the fear, and we did not lose family members in the way so many did. And yet, these events still shape the world we live in, and they shape our responsibility to one another.
“That is what Bridging Generations really means. For many years, survivors were able to speak directly to schools, communities, and public bodies. As those voices grow fewer, the responsibility passes to us.
“In many of our roles every day we see how important it is to create spaces where people feel they belong, where difference is respected, and where all people are treated with dignity.
“Remembering is an act of responsibility. Passing on these stories is an act of hope.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.