A large tree known for its dark red leaves in Abergavenny is to be cut down after an inspection determined that it had become severely infected.
The Copper Beech Tree, in Bailey Park, has succumbed to decay within its route system which has increased the risk of it falling over significantly.
The fungus, Meripilus giganteus, is visible in the autumn at the base of the tree and within its canopy and reduces the strength of the roots of the tree in the ground. As a result, the tree could blow over during periods of strong winds.
“While it is always sad to lose a mature and cherished tree, the council remains committed to maintaining and enhancing the treescape which makes Bailey Park such an important place for people and wildlife,” said Cllr Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment.
“We continue to plant new trees across the park to compensate for natural losses and to ensure that the landscape remains rich, resilient and beautiful for future generations.”
Ornamental copper beech trees usually live for shorter amounts of time than their copper-beech cousins, while factors including pollution, soil compaction and changes to ground surfaces will also contribute to their overall health.
According to the council, records show this specific tree has experienced significant pressures around its root zone during its life and this, alongside its fungal infection, has sadly resulted in the end of its life.
Further work is also scheduled to place on trees in the vicinity of Linda Vista Gardens, where Monmouthshire Council promised to restore damaged ground in a statement to the Chronicle.
A specialist contractor will now be appointed to carefully remove and dismantle the tree in Bailey Park and an exclusion zone will be implemented for public safety.
