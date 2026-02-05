THE latest drop of Epstein files by the US Justice Department last Friday contained over three million pages of documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos related to the disgraced financier and sex offender.
The Chronicle can now exclusively reveal that buried deep within the files, there are emails from the convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein that mention visits to Abergavenny.
They also contain a bank statement from Epstein’s account that references both former Labour MP Peter Mandelson and Abergavenny’s NatWest branch.
The bank statement dated June 30, June 2004, suggests that a sum of $25,000.00 was moved out of Epstein’s JPMorgan account and was routed through UK banks, with Abergavenny’s Natwest branch appearing as an originating or intermediary UK bank.
The HSBC Private Bank in London appeared as the destination or corespondent bank, with the name “Peter Mandelson appearing as a transaction reference of identifier.
The statement does not prove that Epstein personally sent money to Peter Mandelson , or that Peter Mandelson received the funds, something he has always maintained he has no recollection of receiving.
What it does show is that a transaction was labelled with that name somewhere in the payment chain and that Natwest’s Abergavenny branch was likely acting as an intermediary bank to facilitate the transfer.
Far more intriguing are the direct references to Abergavenny in an email exchange between Maxwell and Epstein dated August 16-17, 2011.
After sending a group email to various recipients, including a person only identified as “Gmax,” Epstein writes, “please have Jules and peter work the east end of blue beach,,, this is the fourth time i have asked„ it can be must smoother and thoughful (sic).”
Gmax is the alias Maxwell used in correspondence, particularly with Epstein, to disguise her real identity, and she replies to his email with a single question mark. To which Epstein replies, “Sorry.”
After replying with a smiley face, Gmax asks, “How's Paris or you in Caribbean? Am going mustique sunday via abergavenny...” (sic)
Appearing to ignore all references to Abergavenny, Epstein simply said, “Paris.”
In her next email, Gmax asks, “And are you not remotely Curious as to Abergerveny?? or are us so wordly to know Ans threrfore To polite to ask?” (sic)
Once again, Epstein seemingly ignores the reference and only responds to a later email by Gmax, to which she asks, “What r u feeding torn for dinner?” (sic)
Epstein replies, “Humility.” To which Gmax replies, “Sounds v fattening.” (sic)
There are no more documents on this particular email exchange, but questions abound as to why Maxwell felt the need to tell Epstein she was stopping off at a small market town in Wales on her way to an exclusive 1,4000-acre private island in the Caribbean that has long been the haunt of the ultra-wealthy, royalty, and celebrities.
It is interesting that she also asks why Epstein is not curious about Abergavenny. What is there to be curious about? And why would he be too “worldly” and “polite” to ask why she was visiting the town?
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.