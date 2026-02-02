The Abergavenny Bassoon Day returns this weekend as expert tutors and bassoonists come together to give a free performance back to the town.
The Bassoon Day has been an important event in the town’s calendar since it was founded by Clare Walker. As a talented bassoonist, she founded the annual event in Abergavenny as a way of bringing musicians together to give something back to her local community.
Now a group of individuals who felt it should carry on in her memory have brought the event back for 2026.
“Since Covid, many musical gatherings have ceased, especially youngsters, and this is an attempt to kick-start a revival,” said Meyrick Alexander, one of the organisers behind the 2026 event.
“It is encouraging to see how many people have already said they are coming, including some young musicians. We hope this will continue to be an annual meeting.”
Everything gets underway at Abergavenny Community Centre on Merthyr Road this Sunday, February 8. There will be four expert tutors on hand to help any budding bassoonists as well as twenty other professionals from England and Wales joining forces to keep the date alive in Clare’s memory.
Everyone is invited to a free concert at 4.30pm after a full day of practise for the group, where there will be refreshments alongside homemade cake courtesy of Christie at the Dragon’s Head in Llangenny.
Clare was very keen for the event to continue, and is sponsored by the British Double Reed Society, a charitable organisation established to further the interests of all involved with the oboe and bassoon.
For those wishing to play as part of an ensemble with expert coaching, adults are charged £30 while U18s can play for £10, which helps to pay a modest fee to each tutor.
