YOU’VE doubtless passed this curious building on the Merthyr Road countless times, either in car, by bike, on foot, or perhaps carried by a friendly stranger while inebriated.
Yet have you ever wondered what manner of person once lived in such a weird looking building?
Well! Wonder no more!
In an era before the good people of Abergavenny had washing machines and spin cycles to keep their whites box fresh and smelling fragrant they were sadly forced to walk around in soiled rags chewing on bones and screaming at clouds.
And then a laundry opened its doors on the Merthyr Road and with it, a civilising influence entered a land where previously there had been none.
Once introduced to the magic properties of soap and hot water the town never looked back.
Pictured are the ladies of Abergavenny’s Steam Laundry who prided themselves on washing everything by hand and without chemicals.
And in case you’ve ever wondered why the street behind the building is called Laundry Place, well, now you know!
