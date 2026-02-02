A PROPOSED new housing development in Llantilio Pertholey has been greeted with anger and disbelief by local residents.
Torfaen-based housing association Bron Afon has applied to build a development on a field to the rear of Willow Court and adjacent to Llantilio Pertholey School.
Llantilio Pertholey Community Council Vice Chair Clive Harry, told the Chronicle, “The fact that they plan to build 25 one-bedroom flats on an environmentally and ecologically sensitive site is absolutely shocking!
“The Willow Court development immediately in front of the proposed location has already had problems with flooded gardens and sewage, which would almost certainly be exacerbated by any additional development.
“In addition, the location of the site at the cul-de-sac end of Hillgrove Avenue, adjacent to Llantilio Primary School, would involve an entrance being created, dissecting the exit from the school and a busy footpath used by parents and children.
“The development would undoubtedly ruin the current quiet location of the school, as well as necessitate the use of the road through the Greystones area for future access.”
Mr Harry stressed that the most pressing problem with the development is one of flooding and explained, “There are natural springs located all over the field they plan to build on.”
Mr John Jones, who owns Penlanlas Farm, which is accessed off the Old Hereford Road and whose land runs along Judge's Pitch and borders Llantilio Pertholey School, explained that the proposed development is home to historically important medieval fields, known as the “run-offs,” which would have been historically termed as “water meadows.”
Mr Jones said, “The fields would have been used in medieval times to deal advantageously with the late winter rains. The same rains that we are experiencing presently and which are causing such problems.
“The relevant authorities need to take the right decisions to save our environment from further development. The more that's concreted over, the less land is available to act for the benefit of the community and allow water to soak away and effectively 'quiet down' the rush of water to choke points and built up areas downstream, thus avoiding flash floods, the kind of which devastated areas of Abergavenny and Monmouth recently."
Gary Colston, Group Head of Development and Regeneration, Bron Afon, told the Chronicle, “Our plans to build a mix of flats and family housing are a result of working closely with the local authority, to help them address the demand for local housing.
“We work closely and thoroughly with the council’s planning department to ensure all necessary surveys and technical assessments of the land and surrounding area are carried out.
“This includes surveys and technical assessments in relation to drainage and flooding, which are reviewed by Natural Resources Wales. Infrastructure for water supply is assessed by Dwr Cymru, and any proposed access arrangements must be approved by the local highway authority.
“The allocation of these homes, including eligibility, will be decided in accordance with the local authority’s housing policies. We appreciate those residents who recently attended our community event in Mardy and took the time to share their views with us. All feedback will be considered in line with Monmouthshire County Council’s planning procedures.”
