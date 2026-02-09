North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity is shining a spotlight on UK Cardiac Rehab Awareness Week (9-15 Feb) by urging more people with heart conditions to take the step that can transform their recovery: joining a cardiac rehab exercise class.
Charity Chair Jacky Miles MBE, a retired Cardiac Nurse Consultant, says cardiac rehab exercise isn’t just helpful immediately after a heart event or heart diagnosis. “Carried out long-term, it’s proven to improve fitness, reduce risk of future cardiac problems, and give people the confidence to get back to living life fully.”
Yet as Jacky notes, many patients struggle to carry on exercising when their hospital-based programme ends. “That’s where our charity can help. We provide a weekly programme of subsidised cardiac rehab exercise classes at venues across North Gwent, including at Monmouth Leisure Centre and Usk Memorial Hall.”
The Monmouth class takes place each Wednesday from 2pm-3pm and is led by specialist cardiac rehab exercise instructor Nick Worms. A full-time fitness instructor with Chepstow and Monmouth Leisure Centres, Nick brings a wealth of experience to his classes: “I love the camaraderie and enthusiasm of the Monmouth class,” he says. “These wonderful people have everything to play for and they come week after week and push themselves along. How can you not love that?”
The Usk class also takes place on Wednesday, from 12:45pm-1:45pm. It’s led by the charity’s newest instructor, Will Teague, who also runs weekly classes for the charity in Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.
Will brings strong clinical training and a real passion for helping people feel supported and motivated. With a degree in Physical Education and Sports Science, and an MSc in Clinical Exercise Physiology, he has dedicated his career to helping cardiac patients rebuild their strength and fitness safely and positively.
For Will, the heart of cardiac rehab is community: “I like bringing people together to learn those healthy habits that will help keep them fit and active. I’ve also learned that the social element of classes is really important, so for me, making sure people enjoy themselves is the main thing.”
To make joining easier than ever, people can now self-refer online using the charity’s simple referral form: https://cardiac-rehab.org.uk/self-referral-form-2/
UK Cardiac Rehab Awareness Week is a reminder that recovery doesn’t end when someone leaves hospital - and that local, friendly, expert support is ready and waiting for anyone who needs it.
The North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation & Aftercare Charity provides a weekly programme of 9 x long-term cardiac rehab exercise classes designed to help people living with heart conditions regain and maintain their fitness and confidence and stay well. The 1-hour circuit-based classes are held in community locations across North Gwent, including Abergavenny, Usk, Monmouth, Blaenavon, Ebbw Vale, Abertillery and Tredegar.
• For details of all the charity’s classes and how to self-refer, please visit cardiac-rehab.org.uk or call 07856 692 148.
