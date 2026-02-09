The Monmouth class takes place each Wednesday from 2pm-3pm and is led by specialist cardiac rehab exercise instructor Nick Worms. A full-time fitness instructor with Chepstow and Monmouth Leisure Centres, Nick brings a wealth of experience to his classes: “I love the camaraderie and enthusiasm of the Monmouth class,” he says. “These wonderful people have everything to play for and they come week after week and push themselves along. How can you not love that?”