A NIGHT To Remember: Motown Show will have the audience dancing in the aisles and perhaps even the streets at Monmouth's Blake Theatre next week.
Starring The Voice UK finalist Bizzi Dixon and backed by the soulful Motown Divas, the musical celebration takes you back to 1960s Detroit for all the great Motown hits by the likes of The Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and many more.
Featuring no less than 38 songs such as You Can't Hurry Love, This Old Heart of Mine, My Guy, Dancing In The Streets, Papa Was A Rollin Stone, Baby Love, and Tears of a Clown, the Saturday, February 14, show starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets £27.50 are available from the Blake box office or via www.theblaketheatre.org
