IT will be a fair cop when policeman-turned-comedian Alfie Moore hits the beat at Monmouth’s Savoy in new show Acopalypse Now .
The Four Horsemen of Rising Crime, Global Warming, AI and Culture Wars are galloping towards us. Are we on the road to hell? And can we avoid the potholes?
Alfie has the antidote to the breakdown of law and order, fake news and the price of baked beans.
He’s encountered more than his fair share of egotistical dictators in his career and learnt when pragmatism, and more than a dash of laughter, can defuse even the most menacing showdown.
Tickets priced £21 for the Saturday, February 21 show, are available from the box office or via https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.