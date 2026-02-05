The 'Welsh Wonder Woman' vs 'The Spanish Dragon' - Nadia Sapphire and Carla Nemes Clash in a Must-See Showdown this weekend.
British Kingdom Pro-Wrestling is returning to The Clarence Hall on Sunday, 8 February, delivering an action-packed afternoon of family entertainment featuring international wrestling superstars.
In a headline match, Welsh wrestling icon Nadia Sapphire will go head-to-head with fast rising star 'The Spanish Dragon' Carla Nemes.
A former model and beauty queen turned professional wrestler, Nadia Sapphire, known to fans as the 'Welsh Wonder Woman', is a true trailblazer of UK women's wrestling. Hailing from Cardiff, she brings nearly two decades of professional experience to Crickhowell and stands as one of the most decorated female wrestlers on the British circuit, having held championship gold across numerous promotions.
Sapphire's talents have taken her far beyond British shores. She has completed five tours across the United States, competing for top promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling, renowned for its high-intensity, extreme-style matches. It was during these American tours that she earned the moniker 'Welsh Wonder Woman', a name she now wears with pride.
Her opponent, the fiery Carla Nemes, known to fans as 'The Spanish Dragon', brings an explosive international style to this cross-border clash that promises high-flying action and fierce competition.
Sapphire was in action last time in Crickhowell just before Christmas where promoter Dave Gilbert said he believes Crickhowell can become a “hotbed” for Wrestling.
British Kingdom Pro-Wrestling, established in 2004 and formerly known as 4 Front Wrestling, has built a reputation for delivering world-class entertainment featuring talent from across the globe. The promotion maintains partnerships with international wrestling organisations and has hosted some of the biggest names in professional wrestling history.
