A FOREST tree in the Forest of Dean is one of the stars of Oscar-nominated film Hamnet, its makers have revealed.
The hit film's woodland scenes were shot in Lydney Park Estate, with one of its ancient trees the location where Shakespeare's wife (Jessie Buckley) gives birth embraced by its roots, next to an underworld hole in the earth that becomes a recurring motif.
Cinematographer Lukasz Zal says they were scoping locations in the historic estate trying "to find ways to shoot this forest" when they happened upon the old, gnarled tree, with a deep opening into the ground.
Called Agnes in the film, it communicates her deep connection with nature and her heartache over losing her mother and later 11-year-old son Hamnet.
Zal told screendaily.com that director Chloé Zhao wanted a "naturalistic, normal" look, with an "honest and simple" feel.
The verdant woodland scenes frame Agnes as a child of nature, exploring the forests around her cottage, foraging for herbal remedies, meeting Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and even giving birth there.
She refuses to leave nature's embrace, while Shakespeare, who would later write A Midsummer Night’s Dream and As You Like It inspired by the bewitching woods, heads to London to seek fame and fortune.
But the tragedy of Hamnet's death draws them back together, inspiring him to write Hamlet in tribute to his son.
Production designer Fiona Crombie told Conde Nast Traveller: “I remember being so sad on our last day at Lydney, thinking I might never be back. These places became so dear to us.”
Lydney Park at Aylburton is a 17th-century country estate surrounding Lydney House, the home of the Bathurst family, and known for its gardens and Roman temple complex.
It has also been used as a location for the likes of Doctor Who, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and Sex Education.
Much of Hamnet was also shot in Herefordshire, particularly in the village of Weobley.
