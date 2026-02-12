JACK and The Beanstalk is this year’s Hereford Amateur Pantomime Society panto at The Courtyard Theatre.
The show will run from February 18-21 and will be raising money for Yeleni Therapy and support.
When Jack Trott is forced to sell his beloved cow, he has no idea it will lead him to a world of magic, mischief, and mayhem.
With the help of a mysterious bag of beans, Jack climbs the towering beanstalk, outwits a fearsome Giant, and discovers riches beyond his wildest dreams.
Along the way, he meets the Good Fairy, Dame Trott, Silly Billy and a lively cast of villagers ready to sing and dance through a whirlwind of adventure.
Tickets are priced £15-20 via the Courtyard’s website.
