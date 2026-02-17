A new show will be making its way to Powys next month as part of a rare collaboration between dancers, a male choir and electronic music act.
Richard Chappell Dance presents an evening of world-class contemporary dance with MWYHAU / AMPLIFY at Theatr Brycheiniog on Thursday March 19. This mixed bill programme spotlights some of Wales’s most exciting choreographic voices while celebrating Brecon’s vibrant local dance community.
At the heart of the programme is an excerpt from the company’s new production ‘Us Folk’, a powerful exploration of community and folk traditions, brought to life through Chappell’s distinctive fusion of ballet, contemporary dance, and improvisation, set to a striking score by Cardiff electronic music duo, Larch. Created in Powys, this special performance at Theatr Brycheiniog features a unique collaboration with the Aberhonddu Male Choir.
‘Us Folk’ builds on the success of last year’s Challacombe Chronicled comes. an ambitious new production that draws on the richness of UK folk tradition
The production brings together choreographer Richard Chappell, musician Ben Moss and poet Saili Katebe to explore urgent themes including mental health, the climate crisis, and rising xenophobia.
With an ensemble cast of dancers, musicians and poets, trained in folk dance by Ben Moss, this work features original music by electronic music duo Larch, sampling choral hymns by Welsh Miners to evoke the power of community. Passionate and ambitious, Us Folk invites audiences to reconnect with each other and the land offering a hopeful vision of what “us folk” can mean.
The dancers will be rolling into town to meet up with the Aberhonddu Male Choir after performances in Plymouth and Buckfastleigh, in Devon.
The evening also includes new works by two Welsh choreographers Martha MacMillan and Sanea Singh, specially commissioned through Richard Chappell Dance’s MWYHAU / AMPLIFY programme, with co-commissioning support from Ballet Cymru. Completing the mixed bill is a bespoke performance by talented young dancers from Mid Wales Dance Academy.
This immersive programme presents some of the dance worlds rising stars from across Brecon and Wales, showcasing the spectrum of the local dance community.
Co-designed with companies, venues, and community groups, MWYHAU / AMPLIFY explores new ways to champion dance across Wales. Engaging with priorities highlighted through consultation with artists and the Dance in Wales review, it will trial new models for commissioning, participation, and audience growth. As part of this, it will commission two early - mid-career choreographers based in or from Wales to create new work, presented alongside pieces by other programmed artists.
