Ebbw Vale’s annual Clayton Shorthouse Memorial Triathlon has scooped Triathlon Cymru’s prestigious Inclusivity Award.
Presented last month, the award celebrates events that help widen access to the sport, and encourage people from all backgrounds and of all abilities to swim, bike and run.
Triathlon Cymru’s Head of Development Amy Jenner said: “I had the pleasure of attending this year’s memorial triathlon, and it was an exemplar of inclusivity. The atmosphere and sense of community were fantastic. It’s always wonderful to see events that genuinely welcome and encourage participants of all abilities, especially those trying the sport for the first time, and this event did exactly that.”
The triathlon is held at the end of August at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre and was established in memory of keen local triathlete Clayton Shorthouse, who died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2023.
The event honours his passion for the sport by opening the door to newcomers, and was set up by his wife Linda and friends Ian Reynolds of Pirhana Triathlon Club and Richard Shaw of Y Fenni Triathlon Club, with support from the Aneurin Leisure Trust.
To date, the triathlon has raised more than £4,000 for the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity, creating a powerful and positive legacy and helping ensure the Charity can continue its work providing cardiac rehab exercise classes at community venues across North Gwent.
Tom Kivell, Interim Director at Aneurin Leisure Trust said: “Receiving this award from Welsh Triathlon highlights what can be achieved when a community comes together through sport. It is a testament to our volunteers, participants, and sponsors who help make the event what it is today.
“We’re already planning to expand for 2026 with the introduction of TriStar Aquathlon events for children and a Relay Triathlon to bring families, friends, and newcomers into the experience, continuing our commitment to accessibility and inclusion across all ages.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.