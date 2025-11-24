Brecon para table tennis star Rob Davies has been crowned European champion for the fifth time after victory at the ITTF Para Table Tennis European Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Davies, a four-time European champion going into the tournament, made a strong start in the group stages with a 3–0 win over Switzerland’s Sylvio Keller, a former European bronze medallist. He then faced a tough five-set contest against Italy’s Federico Falco. Davies led 6–3 in the deciding set, but Falco - the Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist - fought back to level at 6–6 before taking the match 3–2, clinching the final set 14–12 on his third match point. With Falco also beating Keller, Davies progressed as group runner-up and moved into the quarter-finals.
In the last eight, Davies defeated Hungary’s Adam Urlauber 3–0 to reach an all-GB semi-final against fellow Welshman Tom Matthews. Davies made the stronger start, taking a 2–0 lead before Matthews responded by winning the third set. Davies sealed the match 11–9 in the fourth to book his place in the final.
The final brought a rematch with Falco, who had beaten Davies only two days earlier. The Brecon athlete started well, taking the first set 11–7. Falco levelled, but Davies responded strongly to win the third set 11–6.
The fourth set proved decisive. Davies trailed 8–3 before recovering to 8–8. Falco saved a match point at 10–9 and then held two set points of his own, but Davies recovered again and secured the set 14–12 with a backhand winner to seal a 3–1 victory.
“It feels pretty good to be European champion again,” he said.
“It’s taken a lot to get to this stage to try and perform again at the top level, when you’re in those finals winning those close matches and remembering how to do it again. I don’t think I’ve ever lost in the group and won gold before so to lose to Falco in the group and then beat him in the final when it was most important, I’m really chuffed. Tom (Matthews) and I had to play in the semi-final which was a bit gutting that we couldn’t meet in the final. Thank you to Tom for the support and pushing me week in week out.
“Having lost in the group match gave us a good game plan to work off – sometimes that works in your favour and sometimes it doesn’t, but I managed to keep my head and not get too nervous. Nerves were there all the way along, but you just try and focus on the next point, try not to be too shaky and try and play your best in that moment. Luckily I could – some of the shots he played were unbelievable and he pushed me all the way and I’m just pleased that I got the gold.”
It was the Rio 2016 Paralympic champion’s first major title since he won his fourth consecutive European gold in 2019, and he proved once again that he thrives on the big occasion.
“I do like playing on the big stage,” said Davies.
“I like the build-up and having a target that you want to be at your best for. I’ve got to say a huge thank you to my coach Nathan Thomas – he’s been massive for me for the last six years. I’ve been struggling with my mental health and the different changes within our sport and Nathan has been there every step of the way with me. He’s been my psychologist sometimes and really cheered me up when I’ve needed it. I probably would have finished if it wasn’t for him.
“There are so many people I need to thank – Neil Robinson, my friends and family, my PA Lewis who has been a legend over the last few years – without them I wouldn’t be able to come here and compete. It’s huge to be able to come back at my age and win another title – I’m really chuffed that I could get to that level again. I’ll keep going, keep pushing on. It’s the World Championships next year so I’ll look forward to that and try to push myself even more.”
