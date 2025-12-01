A sustainability group from Llangattock is one of five organisations to receive a feasibility study for their renewable energy projects from a charity.
The charity, Severn Wye, has chosen the Black Mountains Community Energy project, which is part of the Llangattock Green Valleys Group, to be subject to further examination which will determine how possible their community energy project is.
By developing the use of renewable electricity in the Crickhowell area, the Black Mountains Community Energy project is all about returning profits to the local community while saving the environment.
Work would involve constructing medium to large-scale renewable energy installations, managed by a Smart Local Energy System, to meet increased local demand from electrification of heating and travel without overburdening the external grid.
“We are very pleased that our project has been selected to receive a fully funded feasibility study,” Llangattock Green Valleys Chair, Simon Walter, said.
“The support from Severn Wye has been invaluable in helping us get to the next stage in our journey. We hope that working with Dulas we will now be able to assess crucial technical considerations and financing options required to move us forward.”
“Our hope is that generating, using and storing local clean solar energy will help reduce fuel poverty in our community.”
Powys Energy for All, which is a scheme run by the charity, is helping groups explore options for community-owned solar generation projects, supporting them to build the skills and confidence to run events, manage a project, and build strong relationships with local authorities, funding partners and other stakeholders. The benefits that are generated by renewable power are then used to support those most at risk of fuel poverty.
The other four groups selected for the studies include Llanfyllin Energy Generation Group, Llanidloes and District Energy Local Club, Open Newtown and Rhayader Town Council.
Studies will be carried out by Powys-based consultancy, Dulas Ltd.
